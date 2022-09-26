Ungala Celebrates Haughtons And Benefits AHS Digestive Health Center

Judy and Roger Haughton receive Irving J Symons Award View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — Around $250,000 was raised at an Ungala event held Sunday evening for Adventist Health Sonora’s planned new Digestive Health Center.

The Ungala, a more laidback and unconventional twist on the traditional gala, was held at the Niemeth Manor on Dogtown Road outside of Angels Camp.

AHS officials reported that the proceeds will help in the effort to double the current capacity of offering world-class digestive healthcare. The expanded offerings will be located on the ground floor of the Professional Center, adjacent to the main hospital, and where the cancer center was situated prior to moving to the Diana J. White Cancer Institute.

Of special note, the prestigious Irving J. Symons Award was presented to Roger and Judy Haughton of the Twain Harte area who have given both time and money to numerous projects and efforts in Tuolumne County. It was noted that in addition to supporting healthcare, arts, and cultural events, they have been very instrumental in expanding the local Habitat for Humanity program.

Upon accepting the award, Roger Haughton commented, “We are obviously very humbled to be honored tonight. It is a very special evening for us, especially in front of this group, because it includes a number of friends, who all care so much about the health and well-being of our community, and especially our hospital.”

The Irving J. Symons Award is annually given to a person or couple who displays exemplary service to the community and makes it a better place to live. Many members of the Haughton family were also on hand.

The Sunday evening Ungala featured presentations, videos, a live auction, entertainment, and food.