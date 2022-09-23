Insurance Commissioner Order Benefits Property Owners In Fire Areas

Insurance Commissioner Ricard Lara speaks in Sonora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Those living in areas where Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency in recent weeks due to wildfires will not have to worry about losing fire insurance over the next year.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has signed an order shielding policyholders from being dropped by private insurers. It most notably includes the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties.

Lara says, “Wildfires are devastating even if you did not lose your home, so it is absolutely critical to give people breathing room after a disaster. This is not the time to be having to search for insurance.”

Lara has signed similar orders in the past for major fire areas. The latest move is anticipated to benefit 236,000 policyholders in California.

The action came a day after the final evacuation orders were lifted on the Mosquito Fire, which has burned 76,575 acres and is 60 percent contained.