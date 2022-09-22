Tuolumne County School Enrollment Impacted During Pandemic

TC School Enrollment View Photo

Sonora, CA — School enrollment fell in Tuolumne County during the early stages of the COVID pandemic, but many districts are now seeing the student numbers go back up.

The Superintendent of Schools Office reports that total enrollment at all of the Tuolumne County public schools in the Fall of 2019 was 6,045. It dropped to 5,667 at the start of 2020, went back up to 5,921 in Fall of 2021, and the unofficial early numbers this year are 5,875.

An official count for 2022 will be taken on October 1st, which is referred to as “census day” for schools. The reason the state waits on the official number is that there can sometimes be fluctuations during the first few weeks of classes.

While the unofficial enrollment number this year is down by 46, some schools are reporting an increase. Those who gained students from last year are Belleview, Jamestown, Sonora High, Soulsbyville, Summerville High and Summerville Elementary (see chart for more details).