Tuolumne County Government Dealing With Spike In Thefts

Sonora, CA — Thieves have recently been causing havoc at some government properties in Tuolumne County.

At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Facilities Director Ed Hoag told the board, “Our ANF Building on Green Street is the latest target. The last two weekends we’ve lost three catalytic converters out of the parking garage.”

He further elaborated, “And last weekend we actually had two different gas thefts.”

There have also been recent thefts/vandalism at the fleet services yard, the facilities yard, and social services.

Hoag added, “Nine different catalytic converter thefts so far, and it seems to be growing in magnitude lately.”

The county is in the process of improving security, making access more difficult and looking into installing new cameras and alarm systems.

Hoag concluded, “I know the general public has been fighting it, and right now it seems to be coming our way.”

