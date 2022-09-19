Sonora To Discuss EV Charging Station And Transit Project

EV Station Proposal View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will review some planned projects and upcoming community events.

At its meeting tonight, the council will vote to approve a $2.6-million contract with the Valley Springs-based company Dirt Dynasty to construct the “Downtown Transit and Accessibility Improvement Project.” The Caltrans-funded project will include things like bus stops on both sides of Stockton Road, near Washington Street, and crosswalks.

In addition, the council will vote to accept a “Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program Energy Infrastructure Grant” of just over $40,000 to construct four electric vehicle chargers on the first floor of the city’s downtown parking garage. They would be the first four publicly available chargers in the downtown district, according to the city.

Also, there will be presentations on the Sonora Chamber of Commerce’s plans for “Christmas Town” this holiday season, and a presentation by Blue Zones related to creating an Age-Friendly Community. Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.