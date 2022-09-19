Light Rain
Update: Weather System Brings Slick Roads and Power Outages

By B.J. Hansen
Storm System - NWS Image

Update at 8:25am: Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is closed 26 miles east of Strawberry, due to snow. It is not immediately clear when it will reopen. Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass are open.

Original story posted at 6:10am: Sonora, CA — When the initial heavy rain of the season hits it brings up extra oils to the surface built up over the summer months, and it makes the roads very slippery, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One to inches of rain, total, is projected in the region through tomorrow, with snow in the very highest elevations.

Travel with extra caution.

There have been various power outages in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours. PG&E reports this morning that all customers who lost power on Sunday have been restored in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. There are nearly 1,000 customers without power in Amador County and about 225 down in Oakdale.

