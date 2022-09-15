Rain Relief Possible Starting Late This Weekend

Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service indicates that the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada could receive some much-needed precipitation starting late this weekend

A shift in the weather is anticipated in the greater region, as a cold front moves from the northern Pacific Ocean to the south. There could even be some snow above the 8,000 feet elevation. The system is expected to pass through the area as early as Saturday evening and then continuing into Tuesday. It could bring anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to an inch, of rain, total, depending on the location. Locally, the National Weather Service projects that parts of Merced and Mariposa counties will receive somewhere between half an inch to an inch of rain over the three-day period. Projections are lower in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, with a quarter, to a half of an inch of rain, possible. Thunderstorm activity is possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Fire officials to the north are hoping that the rain will help slow the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties.

At a town hall meeting last night, CAL Fire’s Jonathan Pangburn indicated there is a good chance that up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall in the burn area. If that holds true, it would not fully extinguish the fire, but he referred to it as being a “wetting rain” that would help the suppression efforts.