Power Goes Out In Jamestown: Schools Impacted

Jamestown Power Outage View Photo

Jamestown, CA — There is a new power outage that started at 6:33am and is impacting 1,466 customers throughout Jamestown and stretching down to Chinese Camp.

PG&E says the cause of the outage is unknown, but the company hopes to have everyone restored by 2:30pm.

It is impacting the downtown Jamestown area and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Jamestown School District also reports that due to the outage, classes are canceled today at Jamestown and Chinese Camp elementary schools.