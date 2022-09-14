Clear
Power Goes Out In Jamestown: Schools Impacted

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown Power Outage

Jamestown, CA — There is a new power outage that started at 6:33am and is impacting 1,466 customers throughout Jamestown and stretching down to Chinese Camp.

PG&E says the cause of the outage is unknown, but the company hopes to have everyone restored by 2:30pm.

It is impacting the downtown Jamestown area and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Jamestown School District also reports that due to the outage, classes are canceled today at Jamestown and Chinese Camp elementary schools.

