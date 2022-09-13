School Superintendent Parker Leaving Office Next Month

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker will be leaving her position, retiring from education, on October 31.

Parker says she has notified the Tuolumne County Board of Education, and they have in turn voted to appoint Diana Harford to finish the term as the Interim Superintendent. Harford’s time in office will run through the end of the calendar year. At that time, Zachary Abernathy, the winner of the June primary, will take over as Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. Harford is a former Principal at Summerville High School, and has most recently been serving as Deputy Tuolumne County Superintendent.

Parker spent around 25 years as a teacher and administrator, the last four as the Superintendent of Schools. She stated that she will share more about her future professional plans at a later time.