Final Flex Alert Issued At Tail End Of Heat Wave

Sacramento, CA — The California Independent System Operator is asking everyone to conserve energy one more time.

The record-breaking September heat wave is projected to wrap up this evening, as an Excessive Heat Warning will be expiring at 8pm. High temperatures in the lower Sierra Foothills and Central Valley are then anticipated to drop into the low nineties on Saturday.

The final Flex Alert of the current heat wave will run from 4-9pm today. During that time, officials ask all Californians to refrain from using large appliances, turn off unnecessary lights and keep air conditions at 78 degrees or above.

The California Independent System Operator issued a statement that it “expresses great gratitude” for everyone who came together to conserve electricity over the past week to ensure that power needs could be met.