Yosemite Wildfires Continue To Burn

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park is providing an update on fires burning within the park boundaries.

The Aspen Fire, which has consumed 26 acres northeast of Aspen Valley in the 2013 Rim Fire footprint, is now 75percent contained. Air and ground resources have been successful in slowing the spread over the past couple of days. The cause is still under investigation.

The Red Fire is the largest incident burning in the park. It has covered 6,082 acres within the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint, between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek. There are trail closures on segments heading out to the Illilouette drainage from the Glacier Point area to Merced Pass Lake. The fire is most active on the southwest side and showed an increase in activity yesterday due to high temperatures and afternoon wind.

Meanwhile, the Rodgers Fire is 2,540 acres and is burning northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley. A segment of trail in Rodgers Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity.

In addition, there is a 1/10 acre Alder Fire situated north of Alder Creek and the Ranch Fire which is burning a single tree northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. Both of those incidents are being actively fought.

The Alder, Ranch, Red and Rodgers fires were all lightning-caused. None of the fires are threatening any structures.

