Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Mosquito Fire - Placer Sheriff's Office View Photo

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars.

Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 5,700 square miles and there is no containment.

CAL Fire reports that at least 10 cars, and several structures, were destroyed near the historic Gold Rush community of Michigan Bluff. The area is about an hour northwest of Sacramento.

Fire officials are bracing for more potential significant growth today as crews face hot temperatures, difficult terrain and dry fuels.