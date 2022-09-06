Destructive Early Morning Fire In East Sonora

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonroa, CA — There was a structure fire early this morning in the 17100 block of Valley Oak Drive, a residential area in East Sonora.

It was reported at 1:15am. A two-story structure was fully engulfed in flames and it spread into a second structure as well. It was contained and controlled at 5:05am, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.

There was also a very small fire extension into vegetation. No injuries were reported. Crews are still out mopping up the incident, and investigating the cause.