Fatal Plane Crash In Columbia

By B.J. Hansen
Columbia, CA — An airplane crashed in the 23000 block of Seminole Drive in Columbia.

The incident occurred during the 11 o’clock hour this morning near Pioneer Park. Numerous emergency responders are on the scene of the incident.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, confirms that the lone occupant in the plane has passed away. It is not immediately clear what type of plane it is, where it was from, or what caused the crash.

An investigation will take place throughout the afternoon.

We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

