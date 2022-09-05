Clear
Woman Flown Away Following Lake Camanche Boating Incident

By B.J. Hansen
Helicopter arrives near Lake Camanche - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department Image

Helicopter arrives near Lake Camanche - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department Image

Calaveras County, CA — An adult woman was injured after being hit by a jet ski on Lake Camanche on Sunday afternoon.

She was in a water level of about four feet and run over by a jet ski traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department.

Officials report that she sustained a head injury and was flown to a trauma center in the central valley. No additional information was immediately released.

