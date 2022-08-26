Week Two High School Football

Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School is looking to keep its early win streak going, and Sonora High School is seeking its first win of the 2022 season.

In high school football tonight, the Summerville Bears will travel to Merced County to face Dos Palos High School. Kickoff is at 7pm and you can hear all the action live on 93.5 KKBN. Summerville defeated Gustine, 42-9, in its home opener last week.

Sonora High School travels to Ripon High School this evening. Kickoff will be at 7:30pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. The Wildcats fell to Oakdale in last week’s home opener, 27-21.

In other action, the Calaveras Redhawks will be at home seeking their first win of the season against Carson High School. Bret Harte High School had a rare Thursday game, yesterday, and fell to Golden Sierra, 21-7. The Bullfrogs are now 0-2.