Body Found In Wallace Home Thought To Be Several Years Old

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Wallace, CA – A body was found decomposing in a chair in a Wallace home over the weekend and it is believed to have been there for several years.

On Saturday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from neighboring Amador Sheriff’s detectives regarding a man that had died. The detectives asked Calaveras to conduct a “next of kin notification,” to the man’s son who lived in Wallace. A deputy was sent to the son’s home in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway.

Once at the residence, the deputy got no answer when knocking on the front door, but could hear a fan inside the home. Looking through a window, the deputy observed what he believed to be a deceased person in a chair. The deputy then called for backup from the detective division to begin an investigation.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark tells Clarke Broadcasting that it appeared the home had not been entered for some period of time. He added, “Evidence suggested more than three years. Due to the condition of the body, the detectives were unable to determine the cause of death or identification of the deceased.”

An autopsy was completed, showing no suspicious or indications of any foul play. The body has not yet been positively identified.