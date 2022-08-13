Save Mart Relocating Pharmacies To Walgreens

Save Mart store View Photo

Sonora, CA – Customers of the Save Mart store on Mono Way in Sonora will soon have to go elsewhere to get their prescriptions filled.

The grocery store chain is relocating all of its pharmacies to another drug store chain, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Victoria Castro.

“The Save Mart Companies is moving its pharmacy services at Save Mart and Lucky stores to Walgreens,” stated Castro. “Our Save Mart and Lucky Pharmacy staff will work closely with their patients to make this transition of services as convenient and seamless as possible.”

The grocery store chain’s plans are to have the move completed in September. Employees will have to reapply for jobs at Walgreens. Castro noted that it plans to hire as many Save Mart Pharmacy associates as possible. She added, “We remain committed to serving our local communities in health and wellness for all their grocery needs as well as further developing our innovative technologies and tools that enhance the lives of our associates, customers, and communities we serve.”

It is unclear how many employees at the Sonora and Angels Camp stores will be impacted by the move. The closest Walgreens is in Oakdale.