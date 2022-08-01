Calaveras Community Foundation Gains Three New Board Members

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Community Foundation(CCF) has gained three new board members, making the total board member count thirteen, the largest amount of board members since 2017. Previously, the last board member to join, Sarah Lunsford, has been on the board since 2019.

CCF depends on volunteer board members to continue its scholarship, projects, and competitive grant programs. The scholarships are used to help local students accomplish career goals, and while its projects and grants support a wide range of services throughout Calaveras County, CCF still maintains an “all-purpose” non-profit philanthropic organization in Calaveras County. The newest board members will be bringing a variety of experience and talent to the existing board.

Mike Kristoff has lived in Angels Camp since 2001 and is currently employed by the Grupe Operating Company, a group that specializes in diverse investments in multi-family apartments, commercial real estate, self-storage facilities, and agriculture. Previously, he worked as the General Manager and CFO at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp and has over 20 years of experience in the resort and hotel industry.

Bernadette Cattaneo has lived in Calaveras County since 1999 and has a very diverse career journey. She began as a Radiology Tech and then a realtor and developer. Cattaneo is the current owner of The Lakes addiction treatment facility in Copperopolis.

Debbie Strand moved her family to Angels Camp in 2013 and brings experience in the world of business management, webmasters, public relations, and county-wide event planning. Strand currently works for the Calaveras County Office of Education as the Coordinator of Communications and Student Events.

Current CCF Board President Linda Kangeter shared a greeting for the new members.

“We are so pleased to welcome Mike, Bernadette, and Debbie to the board. Their talents, energy, and dedication will help us fulfill our goal of improving the lives of our County’s residents.”

