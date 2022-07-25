Mariposa Sheriff Brings In Extra Enforcement To Discourage Looting

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese View Photo

Mariposa, CA– Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese spoke at an Oak Fire town hall last night and assured residents that extra steps would be taken to discourage would-be looters. Extra members of law enforcement have been called in from neighboring agencies to bolster existing manpower.

The Mariposas County District Attorney has also reiterated that they will prosecute looting and fraud related to the Oak Fire or Washburn fire to the full extent of the law. California defines the crime of looting as taking advantage of a state of emergency to commit burglary, grand theft, or petty theft. Looting can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony and is punishable by up to 3 years in jail.

The Mariposa County District Attorneys’ office has also said that they stand in solidarity with all homeowners and property owners who have been impacted by the Oak and Washburn fires.