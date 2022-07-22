Temporary Forest Fire Restrictions

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – Starting next week, the Stanislaus National Forest will implement temporary fire restrictions in areas designated as moderate fire hazard areas.

Park officials made the decision based on “predicted weather conditions, historic drought conditions, and limited availability of firefighting resources from federal agencies and our state partners has resulted in the need to restrict potential fire-causing activities of persons in the moderate fire hazard area.”

This order goes into effect Monday, July 25th, and will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2022. This map shows the targeted area.

“As we get further into the summer season and weather conditions continue to trend hotter and dryer, we feel this is the appropriate action to protect our natural resources and the communities we serve,” said Acting Forest Supervisor, Beth Martine.

Forest officials provided this list of the restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except in developed recreation sites listed on the attached maps.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within a developed recreation site noted in the attached maps, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

The full order can be found by clicking here.