Trash Dumping Uptick On Forest Causing Concern

A recent clean up by prevention and fire resources on 2N09 (Mt Provo Road) Mi-Wok district. View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest (STF) is seeing a climb in trash being dumped over the past couple of years, and the culprits might surprise you.

Rangers and visitors have discovered the garbage, some by roadways and some at more significant illegal dump sites. Across the forest, items like a washer and dryer and an old car were also located. This month alone, rangers in the Mi-Wuk District near Fraser Flat Area off FR-4N90 found these large, five-to-ten-gallon, black bags of trash dumped. But just who is responsible for pitching the trash?

“What’s a bit sad to me is what we’ve noticed is that much of the trash is household trash, so that’s coming from people who live in and around our counties. So, our residents are placing their trash on the forest rather than taking it to the transfer stations nearby,” advised Jason Kuiken, STF Forest Supervisor, adding, “We are working to clean that up.”

Kuiken noted that that not only puts a strain on the forest’s already thin budget but also takes away valuable fire resources to help clean up the mess. The photos in the image box were taken from a recent clean-up by prevention and fire resources on 2N09 (Mt. Provo Road) in the Mi-Wok district. Visitors can help give the forest a break by following the “if you pack it in, pack it out” rule. Kuiken added, “The forest is no one’s dumping ground, and we all pay the price. Help keep our forests clean and beautiful for everyone’s enjoyment!”