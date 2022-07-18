Adventist Health And Anthem Extend Contract By Two Weeks

Adventist Health Sonora's new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many in the Mother Lode have received letters in the mail over recent weeks about Anthem Blue Cross insurance potentially no longer being accepted at Adventist Health Sonora, effective today, July 18.

The two sides are in the midst of negotiations related to reimbursements.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Adventist Health Sonora for an update, and spokesperson, Jacquelyn Lugg, has supplied a statement reading, “We are pleased to report that Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross of California have mutually agreed to a two-week extension of our contract. This extension will give us time to reach a potential agreement, and we are optimistic that we will make progress to negotiate a higher reimbursement rate – allowing us to keep care local for our Anthem patients in the communities we serve.”

The new tentative termination date, if an agreement is not reached, is August 1st.

Adventist Health’s statement continues by arguing, “Anthem Blue Cross has continued for the past two years to enjoy record profits, even in this highly inflationary environment. While Anthem raised members’ premiums annually, they continue to pay Adventist Health substantially less than other hospital systems. Anthem is one of our lowest paying health plans, and we can’t continue to provide quality care for patients at significantly reduced rates.”

We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available related to the ongoing talks between the two sides.