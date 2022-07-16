Power Outage In Columbia/Yankee Hill Areas

PG&E power outage in the Columbia and Yankee Hill areas of Tuolumne County View Photo

Columbia, CA — PG&E is reporting that 862 customers have lost power in the Columbia and Yankee Hill areas of Tuolumne County this evening.

Their power went out just before 5:30 p.m. Those impacted stretch from Spring Field Road and along Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia, including the airport and the Columbia State Historic Park, to past Big Hill Road in the Yankee Hill area.

The company stated that a cause has not yet been determined, but a crew is investigating. An 11:45 p.m. restoration time has been posted by PG&E.