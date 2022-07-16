Clear
93 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power Outage In Columbia/Yankee Hill Areas

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in the Columbia and Yankee Hill areas of Tuolumne County

PG&E power outage in the Columbia and Yankee Hill areas of Tuolumne County

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA — PG&E is reporting that 862 customers have lost power in the Columbia and Yankee Hill areas of Tuolumne County this evening.

Their power went out just before 5:30 p.m. Those impacted stretch from Spring Field Road and along Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia, including the airport and the Columbia State Historic Park, to past Big Hill Road in the Yankee Hill area.

The company stated that a cause has not yet been determined, but a crew is investigating. An 11:45 p.m. restoration time has been posted by PG&E.

payday loans online payday loans near me bad credit loans best personal loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
payday loans online payday loans near me bad credit loans best personal loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 