PG&E outage in Calaveras County South of Pardee Reservoir View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — PG&E crews are working to restore a power outage in Calaveras County south of Pardee Reservoir and west of Highway 26.

The utility reports that 201 customers along both sides of Paloma Road, stretching between Valley Springs and Mokelumne Hill, have been without electricity since around 8:15 a.m. The company added that crews are investigating the cause of the outage and have given an estimated 12:15 p.m. repair time.