Update: Earthquake Hits Don Pedro Reservoir

Update at 2:45 p.m.: A 2.9-magnitude earthquake that shook the Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County this afternoon was just over 13 miles in depth. There have been no aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey. Also, there have been no reports of damages to structures, but several residents in the Don Pedro area and Jamestown reported the ground shaking to Clarke Broadcasting. Further details on the quake are below.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — The US Geological Survey is reporting that a 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Lake Don Pedro area in Tuolumne County at 1:12 p.m.

At the Clarke Broadcasting Studios on South Washington Street, we heard a loud boom and then received several calls from residents in the Lake Don Pedro area and Jamestown that felt the ground shake. The USGS reports that the epicenter of the earthquake was about 7 miles northeast of the reservoir, west of the Kelly Grade and Marshes Flat Road. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.