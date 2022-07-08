Non-Profit Organization Has Ideas For Historic Dome

Sonora, CA — The Historic Dome Preservation Group, a 501c3 non-profit, is hoping to develop a regional art and cultural center at the Sonora Dome property.

The dome, which was previously an elementary school, is currently owned by the Sonora Union High School District. The non-profit group was formed in hopes of acquiring the facility, renovating it, and creating a fiscally sustainable arts center.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the leader of the organization, Allan Zimmerly. He will talk about the group’s vision, the history and current status of the building, and the challenges the potential project faces.

The historic dome building has been vacant for nearly a decade.