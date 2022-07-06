Plummer Elected Sonora Mayor

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora has a new Mayor for the next two years.

Mark Plummer, who had been serving as Vice Mayor, was elected by the council last night to serve in the position until July of 2024

The council has the ability to elect any member to serve as Mayor, and chose to continue the tradition of picking the leader by using a rotational system, based on seniority.

Plummer said it is “an incredible honor,” and he was “humbled” to be elected Mayor.

The vote was 4-0, with Plummer abstaining.

Plummer thanked several people for helping him along the way, including his wife, Chantal, and the late councilwoman Connie Williams, noting she is who had initially recruited him to run for city office. Plummer was earlier a member of the Sonora Elementary School Board. He has been living in the city for about 35 years.

The council then voted 4-0 to elect Ann Segerstrom as the Vice Mayor (Segerstrom abstained).

Last night was the first meeting for new members Andy Merrill and Suzanne Cruz. The council also gave special recognition to outgoing members Colette Such and Jim Garaventa.