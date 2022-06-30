Clear
93.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials Making Progress On Rices Fire: Firefighter Injuries Reported

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Rices Fire Response - Nevada County Sheriff's Office Image

Rices Fire Response - Nevada County Sheriff's Office Image

Photo Icon View Photos

Nevada County, CA — A wildfire in Nevada County remains 904 acres this morning, the same size estimate as last night.

It is 12-percent contained. CAL Fire reports that it is still threatening 250 homes and other structures.

Spokesperson Brian Estes reports that firefighters are facing steep terrain and challenging conditions. “We are working 24 hours shifts and they will continue to construct line,” he says.

At least one structure has been destroyed and five firefighter injuries have been reported. No specific details were given. Extreme heat has been a challenge. There are 373 firefighters on scene, 65 engines, 14 dozers, 12 water tenders and eight crews.

Several small communities remain under evacuation orders, including Birchville, Sweetland, French Corral, Bridgeport, and Rices Crossing.

  • Rices Fire Map
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 