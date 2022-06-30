Officials Making Progress On Rices Fire: Firefighter Injuries Reported

Rices Fire Response - Nevada County Sheriff's Office Image View Photos

Nevada County, CA — A wildfire in Nevada County remains 904 acres this morning, the same size estimate as last night.

It is 12-percent contained. CAL Fire reports that it is still threatening 250 homes and other structures.

Spokesperson Brian Estes reports that firefighters are facing steep terrain and challenging conditions. “We are working 24 hours shifts and they will continue to construct line,” he says.

At least one structure has been destroyed and five firefighter injuries have been reported. No specific details were given. Extreme heat has been a challenge. There are 373 firefighters on scene, 65 engines, 14 dozers, 12 water tenders and eight crews.

Several small communities remain under evacuation orders, including Birchville, Sweetland, French Corral, Bridgeport, and Rices Crossing.