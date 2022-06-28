Sonora PD Seeks Help Finding Missing Teen

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking the public for help in locating missing teen Mia Alcocer-Murillo.

The PD reports that the 17-year-old left her family’s residence on Sanguinetti Road in a 2005 burgundy Chevy Impala and may have been traveling to the San Jose area. The license plate on the vehicle is 5ZYR073.

She was wearing a pink top, black hoodie, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She is 5’1” and 150 lbs. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.