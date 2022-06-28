Clear
73.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora PD Seeks Help Finding Missing Teen

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Mia Alcocer-Murillo

Mia Alcocer-Murillo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking the public for help in locating missing teen Mia Alcocer-Murillo.

The PD reports that the 17-year-old left her family’s residence on Sanguinetti Road in a 2005 burgundy Chevy Impala and may have been traveling to the San Jose area. The license plate on the vehicle is 5ZYR073.

She was wearing a pink top, black hoodie, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She is 5’1” and 150 lbs. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.

small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 