Planned Restaurant, Hanger, and Business Space At PML Airport

PML Airport Proposed Commercial Building View Photo

Groveland, CA — There is a proposal to build a 9,180-square feet commercial building on property that connects to the Pine Mountain Lake Airport.

The project that is proposed at 20970 Elderberry Way, by the property owners Jason and Krystall Johanson, will go before the Tuolumne County Airport Land Use Commission on July 7.

It would include an aircraft hanger, a restaurant/café, and business offices.

Dave Ruby, the Planning Department Manager for the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, says, “It is my understanding that the applicants currently own a business where they provide aerial tours of the Mother Lode and Yosemite with their aircraft. It is my assumption that they will be parking their aircraft and basing their business out of the new facility.”

The hanger would be 4,880 square feet, the offices 2,500 square feet, and the café 1,800 square feet. The building would be approximately 24 feet in height. The restaurant would also serve beer and wine, which requires a conditional use permit.

The airport commission is an early step in the county’s review process. The group will be making a recommendation to the planning commission about whether the project should be approved, and whether it fits with the existing airport compatibility plan.

The site is currently undeveloped and is utilized as an aircraft tie-down apron.

The Tuolumne County Airport Land Use Commission meeting will begin at 6pm on July 7 via Zoom.

You can find the full agenda by clicking here.