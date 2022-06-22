Fire Quickly Contained In Burson
Fire in Burson - Calaveras Consolidated Image
Burson, CA — A quarter-acre vegetation fire, caused by a crew cutting pipe, was quickly contained this morning.
Mop-up is still underway at the Dosa Ranch on Carol Lane in Burson. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the quick work prevented it from spreading and becoming a significant event. A citation was issued by CAL Fire.
Other agencies responding included Jenny Line Fire and Valley Springs Fire.