Clear
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mokelumne Hill Post Office Break-in Under Investigation

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — There was a burglary reported this week at a post office in Calaveras County.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that it happened sometime during overnight hours between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The front door was broken into and officials were notified at 6:11am. Sgt. Greg Stark adds, “Deputies collected dust for fingerprints, took evidentiary photographs and collected other items at the scene. The postmaster advised they will be contacting the Postal Service investigator to coordinate investigative efforts.

It is not immediately clear what items may have been stolen. Limited details are still available. An investigation has been ongoing. 

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 