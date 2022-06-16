Clear
Equipment Caused Vegetation Fire Stopped In Calaveras

By Nic Peterson

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters responded with engines from Valley Springs, Jenny Lind, and CalFire to a Vegetation fire that threatened a couple of homes on Huckleberry just before noon. The forward progress was stopped and the fire was contained at .66 acres. The cause of the fire was determined to have started from a riding mower.

Equipment-caused fires have emerged as a trend early in the 2022 fire season with fence repair work being the cause of a fire in Clements and a mower causing a fire in Burson. Information on how to use equipment safely can be found here.

