Abernathy Wins Superintendent Of Schools Race

Sonora, CA — A little over a week after Election Day, Tuolumne County’s Clerk and Auditor-Controller confirms that Zach Abernathy has defeated incumbent Cathy Parker in the Superintendent of Schools race.

Debi Bautista says all of the ballots received up until noon today have been tabulated. There are still some that were submitted which do not have signatures, but it is only a handful. Those people have been notified and have until Monday to submit those signatures.

Bautista says, “Zach Abernathy is 103 votes ahead of Cathy Parker There is not going to be 103 signatures coming in over the next couple of days, so that race is done.”

Bautista has also declared Andy Merrill and Suzanne Cruz as the winners of the two Sonora City Council seats. Cruz has 55 more votes than third-place finisher Kurt Bryant.

As for what is next, a state-required 1-percent manual recount will occur next week. After that, Bautista says she will certify the results, and “put this election to bed.”