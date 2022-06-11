Groveland Woman Vandalizes ER Room

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – After being brought to Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) on Greenley Road in Sonora for high levels of intoxication, a Groveland woman started tearing up an emergency room last week.

Hospital officials reported to Sonora Police Dispatch that the suspect, 26-year-old Rikki Cortez, was also verbally abusive to staff and refused to leave. Once on the scene, officers learned from hospital staff that Cortez was inside one of the rooms in the ER and was ripping things off the wall and destroying them.

When officers entered the room, it was discovered that Cortez had damaged a computer monitor valued at about $1,800. Cortez was taken into custody for public intoxication and felony vandalism. She was placed on $15,000 bail.