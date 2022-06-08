Calaveras County Primary Election Counting Update

I voted sticker View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County election officials provided an update on the tallying of last night’s primary election count.

County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner reports that there is roughly 4,000 vote by mail ballots left to be counted. These include ballots that were picked up from drop boxes, vote centers, and received through the mail yesterday. Her office will continue counting mail ballots through June 10, as long as they are postmarked by June 14.

Regarding ballots with errors, Turner detailed, “Voters who received letters stating their signature was missing from the yellow return envelope or their signature did not match the voter registration file can return the form to cure through June 29, 2022.”

Current election results for the Calaveras District Three Supervisor race between Martin Huberty and Lisa Muetterties sit at 57-percent to 42-percent respectively. In the Treasurer-Tax Collector race, Lehua Mossa has 71-percent to Jennifer Barr’s 28-percent, making her the winner. The next vote tally will be updated by Friday evening, according to Turner. Those results will be posted on the mymotherlode.com elections page.

Once the electronic counting is complete, staff will then begin the manual hand count to verify that the equipment tabulated the votes for each contest correctly. The deadline to certify and report the election results to the state is July 7, 2021.