Seasonal Fire Restrictions Now In Place On BLM Lands

Sonora, CA – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has banned all open flames unless in designated areas, citing the dry conditions and the fact that human-caused wildfires account for 95 percent of all wildfires in California.

“Taking individual responsibility to reduce wildfire risk, while recreating on public lands, around homes and communities before a fire occurs can help keep property, the public, and firefighters safe.” said Mother Lode Field Manager Phil D’Amo.

The Mother Lode Field Office issued the fire restrictions for all BLM-managed public lands in Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties. BLM officials relayed that the ban is in addition to its year-round statewide fire prevention order and will remain in effect until further notice.

The increased restrictions include no campfires, barbeques, or open fires. The only exceptions are when using an agency-provided fire ring or barbecue at a developed recreation site with a valid California campfire permit. Free California campfire permits are available at all BLM, U.S. Forest Service, and Cal Fire offices or online by clicking here.

BLM provided this list of fire restrictions:

No campfires, barbeques, or open fires, except in developed campgrounds with a valid campfire permit. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit.

No target shooting, except with a state of California hunting license and in accordance with hunting regulations.

No motorized vehicles or tools powered by internal combustion engines off designated roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a designated developed recreation site.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except by special permit.

No use of explosives, except by special permit.

BLM also noted that during National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches, all campfires will be temporarily suspended to reduce the potential for a wildland fire. For specific questions on the ban, contact the Mother Lode Field Office at 916-941-3101.