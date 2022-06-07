Two-Day Prescribed Burn Near San Andreas

PAWS Sanctuary in San Andreas View Photo

San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire will be conducting a two-day strategic burn at the PAWS Animal Sanctuary property just outside of San Andreas.

In total, 125 acres of grasses, oak woodland and scattered chaparral species will be ignited today and tomorrow. It is located at the intersection of Highway 49 and Pool Station Road.

PAWS uses areas adjacent to the burn site as a sanctuary for abused, injured and abandoned captive wildlife. The burn will also allow for firefighter training and create an area of defensible space between Highway 12 and the community of San Andreas.

CAL Fire reports that control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn area. The San Andreas Fire Protection District will also be on scene assisting the efforts.

The burning will start during the morning hours, today and tomorrow, and last for approximately 6-8 hours each day.