Smoke Will Be Visible Sunday In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA – Visitors, Highway 120 travelers and communities near Yosemite National Park will see smoke in the skies tomorrow.

Yosemite fire crews plan on burning around 30 piles in Yosemite Valley on Sunday, June 5th. The piles are located along Northside Drive east of the El Capitan Picnic Area and are part of the unit known as YV-15, shown on the map in the image box.

Fire officials relay that this work has been ongoing since last month with the hope of completing burning in YV-13, also on the map, and 15 sometime this fall. They added, “There are no anticipated road or trail closures on Sunday, but there will be smoke visible – please drive slowly and watch for firefighters and equipment.”

Additionally, fire officials ask the public to not report it as a wildland fire.