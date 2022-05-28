Visible Smoke Near New Melones Lake On Memorial Day

SAN ANDREAS – Smoke may be visible on the Calaveras County side of New Melones Lake on Memorial Day.

CAL Fire is alerting the public to a prescribed burn and training on the Whittle Vegetation Management Program (VMP) site in Calaveras County on Monday, May 30th. Fire officials relay, “The primary purpose of the prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuel around Fowler Peak Lookout, communication towers, and surrounding infrastructure located on top of the Bear Mountain Range just east of Copperopolis and west of Angels Camp.”

About 60 acres along the ridgetop of the mountain range will be ignited beginning around 10 a.m. with the burn lasting until 5 p.m., contingent on weather and fire activity. Smoke will be visible from Highway 49 and Highway 4. The resources assigned to the burn will consist of engines, fire crews, and bulldozers.

CAL Fire is asking the public to not report the prescribed burn as a wildland fire.