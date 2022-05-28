Military Members Holiday Free Pass To California Parks

California State Parks logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — To thank those in the military for their service with free admission to state parks on Memorial Day for service members, past and present.

California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th. A total of 133 parks will be honoring the free admission this year, including state vehicular recreation areas and the California State Railroad Museum.

“To honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, State Parks is offering military individuals complimentary admission to some of the most amazing places within California’s State Park System,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thank you for your service.”

To get into participating state parks, military members must show a valid military ID, or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, in order to receive the free admission.

Park officials anticipate large crowds this holiday weekend—one of the busiest of the year. As reported here, an uptick in COVID cases in the state has them reminding visitors to recreate responsibly. Prior to leaving home, visitors are asked to check the status of the parks they want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place. Also, having a backup plan in case their destination is crowded is recommended. For additional pandemic guidelines and safety information, click here. A key to an enjoyable holiday weekend is to recreate responsibly, and park officials provide these tips:

Know Before You Go – Prior to leaving home, check the status of the park unit you want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place. Have a backup plan in case your destination is crowded.

Play It Safe – Find out what precautions you should take when exploring the outdoors, especially if this is your first time visiting the State Park System. parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips

Be Aware of Fire Dangers – Be aware of Red Flag Warnings and campfire restrictions.

Wear a Life Jacket – Everyone should wear a properly fitted US. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when in or near the water. You never know when an accident may happen, and a life jacket can help save you until search and rescue help can arrive. In swift water, even the strongest swimmers may be easily overwhelmed. By the time a person is struggling in the water, a rescue is extremely unlikely and places the rescuer at risk.

Leave No Trace– Leave areas as you found them by staying on designated trails and packing out all trash. Do not disturb wildlife or plants.