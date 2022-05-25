Recognizing Exceptional Work in Education

Pictured from left to right: Diana Harford, Stacy Wheat, Troy Ashton, Cathy Parker, Brian Thomas, Andi Thomas, Lisa Rico, Tracy Rasmussen. View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) has honored two local school administrators.

Earlier this month, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Director of Technology and Infrastructure Services, Troy Ashton, and Superintendent/Principal Wynette Hilton of Big Oak Flat Groveland Unified School District were both honored by the association at an annual awards ceremony. The awards honor administrators and community leaders who are doing extraordinary work to support California’s students. Ashton was awarded the 2021–2022 ACSA Technology Administrator of the Year for Region 7.

Cathy Parker, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, gave this praise to Ashton, “Troy constantly trains and reminds staff on how to protect not only the infrastructure of the entire internet of all schools in the county, he also helps us understand how our individual actions impact the ability of all students and staff to access the tools we need to achieve.

Hilton was awarded Superintendent/Principal of the Year.

“Wynette is a gifted administrator. She has the ability to wear so many hats and make it look effortless to everyone looking in. She has been an amazing and inspiring mentor and has pushed me out of my comfort zone, seeing the potential in me that I did not at first see in myself. I could not think of a more deserving person to receive a Supt/Principal of the Year award,” touted Nickie Lamm, the Principal of Don Pedro High School.

Each year, the recognition program hands out 21 Administrators of the Year awards and five special awards, which are given to exceptional educational leaders and one school-community partnership program.