209 Region To Receive Additional Area Code 350

Sonora, CA — Anyone signing up for a new phone number later this year in the Mother Lode region might receive a 350 area code, rather than the traditional 209.

The California Public Utilities Commission reports that the 209 area code is expected to run out of available numbers by the fourth quarter of the year, so a new 350 number has been approved.

In addition to Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa counties, the 209 area code also serves all or parts of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.

Those with existing 209 area codes will retain their numbers, and 350 will simply be an addition.

The 209 area code was created when it split off the 415 area code in 1958.