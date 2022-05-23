Mostly Clear
59.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Another Recent Big Increase In Gas Prices

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Highway 108 Traffic

Highway 108 Traffic

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – -Gas prices have continued to spike ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up by 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon. It is much higher in California.

The Lundberg Survey, which tracks prices, attributes the nationwide increase to higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies. The average price for regular unleaded is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, San Francisco has the highest average at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon. The myMotherLode.com gas price section puts regular unleaded between $5.49 and $6.29 in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 