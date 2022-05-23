Another Recent Big Increase In Gas Prices

Highway 108 Traffic View Photo

Sonora, CA – -Gas prices have continued to spike ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up by 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon. It is much higher in California.

The Lundberg Survey, which tracks prices, attributes the nationwide increase to higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies. The average price for regular unleaded is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, San Francisco has the highest average at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon. The myMotherLode.com gas price section puts regular unleaded between $5.49 and $6.29 in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.