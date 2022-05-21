Tuolumne County Emergency System Test Next Week

Tuolumne County Citizens Alert Notification System View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — If your devices start ringing Tuesday afternoon, do not be alarmed or call 911, as Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have scheduled a test of the Everbridge Emergency Notification System.

The test is slated for 2 p.m. on May 24th. Sheriff’s officials instruct that upon receipt of the notification, those receiving the notification should click on the text link immediately, or further alerts will be sent out.

The emergency system alerts can also come from the Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). The purpose is to notify the public of imminent threats and emergency natural disasters, such as fires, floods, or massive utility outages.

Sheriff’s officials advise, “Remember, with any system network that utilizes the availability of tech services, it may not be fail-safe.” Other outlets will also be used to distribute the emergency information, such as radio and mymotherlode.com.

Sheriff’s officials list these reasons for not receiving an emergency notification:

You have not registered with Everbridge Emergency Notification System.

You registered but not all the necessary information was included on the form.

Address , phone numbers, email were not put into system properly.

Questions about the Everbridge system should be directed to CalOES at 209-533-5151.