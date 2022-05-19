Grand Jury Critical Of Some TUD Actions

Lyons Dam Reservoir View Photo

Sonora, CA — The high number of Tuolumne Utilities District general managers coming and going, and the planned acquisition of PG&E infrastructure, are some of the items recently reviewed by the Tuolumne County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury serves as a government watchdog, and TUD was the focus of a new report just released. Over the past decade, the district has employed eight general managers and/or interim general managers. They also dismissed general managers in 2013 and 2021, and the Grand Jury reports that those actions have had both tangible and intangible costs. The Grand Jury recommends the district establish a process for hiring and firing. It also says the district should review compensation and salary structures.

On the topic of acquiring PG&E infrastructure, like the Tuolumne Main Canal, Pinecrest Reservoir, and Lyons Dam, it argues that the district has been lacking in transparency.

You can read the entire 31-page report by clicking here, which also touches on things like rates, finances and aging infrastructure.

Rather than put out one long comprehensive report this year, the Grand Jury has decided to release details of the individual investigations as they are completed.