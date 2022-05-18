State Water Board Will Vote On Proposed New Restrictions

Sonora, CA — Following the relatively dry winter season, and lingering drought, the California Water Resources Control Board will vote on several proposed conservation measures.

“Level two” water contingency plans would include limiting water use to two days per week, the banning of watering during the hottest parts of the day, banning irrigation of ornamental grass at business sites, and fines of $500 per day for water districts and corporations not in compliance.

Water districts would be in charge of enforcing the measures.

The draft regulations will be voted on during a May 23 State Water Resources Control Board meeting.

The Governor’s Office has also put out the following voluntary recommendations for all Californians.

Limiting outdoor watering – on average, each time you water your yard equals about 240 flushes or 13 full laundry loads (for a washer that uses 30 gallons per load).

Taking shorter showers. Going to a five minute shower to save up to 12.5 gallons per shower when using a water-efficient shower head.

Taking showers instead of baths – a bath uses up to 2.5 times the amount of water as a shower.

Using a broom instead of a hose to clean outdoor areas to save 6 gallons of water every minute.

Washing full loads of clothes to save 15-45 gallons of water per load.