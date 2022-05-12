Frog Jump At State Capitol Ahead Of Calaveras Fair

Assemblyman Bigelow jumps a frog at the state capitol View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The frogs were hopping on the south lawn of the California capitol yesterday afternoon as part of the buildup to the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

The event was hosted by Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, who represents the region. He says, “This is one of my favorite events. We were glad to bring a little fun back to the capitol after a couple of years off due to the pandemic. And we had a great turnout!”

Assemblyman Bigelow’s frog, “Frogga the Hut,” jumped four feet and four inches. The longest jump was from a frog entered by Senator Andreas Borgeas’ office, “Sir Leaps A Lot,” jumping 12 feet and six inches.

The fair is coming up next week, May 19-22, at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.

Bigelow adds, “Folks were able to experience a small part of what makes Calaveras County and its Frog Jumping Jubilee so great.”

The fair was also the focus of this past weekend's Mother Lode Views.