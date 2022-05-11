Firefighter Dies In Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Darin Banks - Fallen Firefighter View Photo

Arnold, CA — A firefighter who lived up near Red Bluff was tragically killed while assigned to a prescribed burn at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Darin Banks was a member of the company contracted to do the work, Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, Inc.

The President of the company, Jess Wills, reports that Banks was hit by a dead tree that unexpectedly fell. He had been working to prepare the area for a prescribed burn on Friday, May 6.

Wills adds, “Darin was 26 years old and loved by many. He leaves behind his 4-year-old son, mother, siblings, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Darin, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Darin’s family. As of this morning, nearly $23,000 has been raised. It can be found by clicking here.